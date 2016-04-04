(Adds more detail, source comment)

WARSAW, April 4 Polish online broker X-Trade Brokers (XTB) is valued at about 1.8-2.3 billion zlotys ($484-$618 million) by the main banks running its Warsaw stock market listing, potentially putting a price tag of up to 330 million zlotys on the sale, two market sources said on Monday.

The valuation would make it the biggest initial public offering in Warsaw since May last year.

XTB, which provides online trading in financial derivatives on the forex, equity or commodities markets, plans to make its debut on the Warsaw bourse this quarter.

"In my opinion, looking at the current market conditions one should rather take into account the lower end of the company's valuation range," one of the sources said.

The offer is a 14-percent stake of existing shares put up for sale by one of XTB's founders.

JP Morgan and UniCredit's Pekao Investment Banking are the leading bookrunners for the sale, plus local firm by Ipopema Securities. XTB declined to comment. The bookrunners were not immediately available to comment.

X-Trade Brokers closed 2015 with a 54-percent jump in its net profit to 119 million zlotys on the back of a 38-percent increase in revenue to 283 million. ($1 = 3.7194 zlotys) (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Anna Koper; Additional reporting by Adrian Krajewski. Editing by Jane Merriman)