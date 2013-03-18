PARIS, March 18 Boursorama, the online
banking and stock broking unit of French lender Societe Generale
, has appointed Marie Cheval as its new chief executive
to succeed Ines Mercereau, who is stepping down for personal
reasons.
Cheval joins from Societe Generale, which she has headed the
bank's transactions and payments services business since January
2012.
Founded in 1995, Boursorama is 55 percent owned by Societe
Generale and 20 percent by Spain's Caixa Bank.
