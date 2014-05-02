PARIS May 2 Boursorama, the online
broker controlled by French bank Societe Generale,
said on Friday that 2014 group net income would be close to zero
because of costs tied to its exit from Britain.
Boursorama said in a statement that its Selftrade online
brokerage in Britain had signed an exclusivity letter with
Equiniti Group for the transfer of Selftrade's client portfolio
in 2014.
"Based on current projections, the costs associated with
this transaction (transfer of the client portfolio and closure
of the entity) will have a significant impact on Boursorama's
results and could lead to a net income of close to zero for the
group for the financial year 2014," it said.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by David Goodman)