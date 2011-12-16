KUALA LUMPUR Dec 16 Malaysian plantations-to-construction conglomerate Boustead Holdings Bhd said on Friday its subsidiary has won a contract worth as much as 9 billion ringgit ($2.82 billion) to design and build six ships.

"The contract will have no material effect on the earnings of the company for the financial year ending 31 December 2011, but will contribute positively to the future earnings of the group," Boustead said in a stock exchange filing. ($1 = 3.1865 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting by Liau Y-Sing; Editing by Viparat Jantraprap)