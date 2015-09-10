BRIEF-TWC Enterprises announces Q1 loss per share C$0.13
* TWC Enterprises Limited announces first quarter 2017 results and eligible cash dividend
(Corrects headline to add dropped words "federal court dismisses plaintiffs' motion")
Sept 10 Boustead Plantations Bhd : * On 10 September federal court heard plaintiffs' notice of motion for leave to appeal against court of appeal's decision on 6 August 2014 * Federal court delivered a unanimous decision to dismiss the plaintiffs/respondents' motion with no order as to costs Source: (bit.ly/1IZzwRV)
* TWC Enterprises Limited announces first quarter 2017 results and eligible cash dividend
May 4 Zynga Inc, creator of online game FarmVille, forecast an increase in current-quarter bookings above estimates on Thursday, helped by the strong performance of its titles such as Zynga Poker and Words with Friends.