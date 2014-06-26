* Boustead Plantations up 2.5 pct after $326 mln IPO
* Investors bet strong palm oil prices will boost earnings
* Aims to expand planted area to 100,000 hectares by 2017
(Recasts on outlook for company, adds analyst comment)
By Yantoultra Ngui
KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 Malaysian palm oil company
Boustead Plantations Bhd rose 2.5 percent in its
market debut, helped by prospects for firm palm oil prices due
to biodiesel initiatives in Malaysia and Indonesia and as
unfavourable weather threatens crops.
The likely emergence of the El Nino weather pattern this
year has prompted analysts to forecast palm oil prices could
rise to 3,000 ringgit a tonne after June and possibly 3,500
ringgit later in the year if crops are hit.
Malaysian crude palm oil prices closed at 2,483
ringgit per tonne on Wednesday.
"Given the current hot weather experienced in (Malaysia's)
Klang Valley, expectations of an El Nino remain high and this
should be a boost to the IPO," said Chris Eng, head of research
at Etiqa Insurance & Takaful, which manages some $7.2 billion
worth of assets.
"We remain positive on the outlook for the plantation
sector," he said.
Boustead Plantations was trading at 1.64 ringgit on
Wednesday morning, up from its IPO price of 1.60 ringgit, and
giving it a market value of 2.6 billion ringgit. That is,
however, just a fraction of the size of domestic market leader
Sime Darby Bhd which has a market cap of 57 billion
ringgit.
The broader market declined 0.1 percent, while the
plantations index fell 0.3 percent.
Malaysia is the world's No.2 grower of palm oil after
Indonesia. Palm oil is used as a feedstock option for biodiesel
as well as an ingredient in edible oils, soaps and cosmetics.
Indonesia last year set an ambitious target of 10 percent
minimum bio content in diesel, up from levels of 3-10 percent
while Malaysia is aiming for 5 percent.
Boustead Plantations, which is 55 percent owned by
financial-to-defence conglomerate Boustead Holdings Bhd
, plans to use the bulk of its $326 million in IPO
proceeds to buy more land, aiming to expand its planted area to
100,000 hectares by 2017 from around 71,000 hectares currently.
It posted a 36 percent jump in first-quarter net profit to
30.1 million ringgit ($9.4 million) from the same period a year
earlier on higher palm oil and palm kernel prices, with revenues
climbing 3 percent.
The company garnered an average selling price of 2,629
ringgit per tonne in the first quarter, a 12 percent rise over
the same period a year ago.
The industry saw prices of crude palm oil improve in the
first quarter as dry weather cut into output and tightened
supply though they have dropped back in the second quarter.
Affin Investment Bank, Credit Suisse and Maybank Investment
Bank were the global coordinators of the IPO.
($1 = 3.2170 Malaysian Ringgits)
(Additional reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)