Feb 22 A group of former Morgan Stanley
investment bankers has started a boutique firm with
the hope that smaller is now better on Wall Street.
The group includes Gordon Dean, who was a vice chairman of
investment banking at Morgan Stanley, Mark Bradley, who chaired
the firm's private equity group, and Nicholas Osborne, who ran
the mergers-and-acquisitions work focused on technology.
The firm is called Dean Bradley Osborne Partners. Also with
the firm are Bryan Andrzejewski, a corporate finance specialist,
and Rob Berner, who was an adviser to private equity firm CVC
Capital Partners after having been at Morgan Stanley.
The bankers hope that the firm's small size will allow them
to operate more as entrepreneurs and spend more of their time
focused on clients.
The firm already has won one deal. It is working alongside
Morgan Stanley in advising URS Corp in its acquisition,
announced Monday, of Flint Energy Services Ltd.
Osborne told Reuters that the partners will not be trying to
hire others away from Morgan Stanley.
Deleveraging in the financial system is pressuring large
Wall Street firms to cut operating costs, which is spurring new
waves of personnel defections, as well as layoffs, as the
industry tries to adjust its business models.