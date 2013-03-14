Fitch Rates Arrow's $500MM Senior Unsecured Note Offering 'BBB-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to Arrow Electronics, Inc.'s (Arrow) $500 million 10-year senior unsecured note offering. Arrow will use net proceeds for: i) funding up to a maximum of $285 million of the announced cash tender offer, ii) the redemption of $200 million of 6.875% notes due 2018, and iii) general corporate purposes. As of April 1, 2017, Arrow's total debt outstanding was $2.9 billion. A