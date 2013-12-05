PARIS Dec 5 Bouygues Telecom said it
will include superfast mobile broadband service in its low-cost
offers, in the latest sign of how France's price war is
spreading to new 4G technology.
Bouygues, which is the country's third-largest mobile
operator behind Orange and Vivendi's SFR, is
ahead of rivals on building its 4G network because of the
particular kind of mobile spectrum it has.
Its move was sparked by smaller rival Iliad's
announcement on Tuesday that it would sell 4G, which offers five
times faster speeds, at the same price as its regular plans.
In a statement on B&YOU's website on Thursday, the company
did not specify which plans would include the faster speeds.
B&YOU sells plans from 2.99 euros to 24.99 euros a month.
"We want to facilitate access to 4G and offer our clients
the best, biggest 4G network in France," the company said.
Bouygues now covers 63 percent of the population with 5,392
antennas.
