PARIS Feb 17 France's Bouygues said
on Monday it would take a 1.4 billion euro ($1.92 billion)
write-down on its investment in Alstom in its
fourth-quarter financial statements.
The write-down, which reduces the value of the turbine and
train maker in Bouygues' balance sheet to 3.079 billion euros,
will have no impact on its cash position or operating
performance, Bouygues said in a statement.
Bouygues is Alstom's largest shareholder with a stake of
about 29 percent. Alstom last month said persistent weakness in
demand for new thermal power plants was weighing on its outlook
for free cash flow and operating margin.
($1 = 0.7307 euros)
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Andrew Callus)