PARIS Feb 28 French construction-to-media group
Bouygues denied reports on Saturday that its CEO,
Martin Bouygues, had died.
"The Bouygues Group formally denies the death of its CEO
Martin Bouygues and regrets that such a rumor could have
spread," a Bouygues spokesman told Reuters by phone.
Agence France-Presse had reported the 62-year-old
businessman's death, citing a mayor of the northwestern Orne
region, where Bouygues has a home. The news agency later
apologised for the mistake.
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls reacted to the erroneous
news on Twitter: "Glad to have had Martin Bouygues on the phone
and to have shared his astonishment".
Bouygues has run the family-controlled group, which also
builds roads and owns TF1, the country's biggest
private broadcaster, for more than 20 years.
