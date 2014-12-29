PARIS Dec 29 France's highest administrative
court has ruled in favour of Bouygues Telecom in its
appeal against annual fees telecoms operators pay the state for
mobile airwaves previously used for voice calls to be reassigned
for Internet browsing.
In March 2013 French regulator ARCEP authorised Bouygues to
recycle its second-generation (2G) mobile spectrum for 4G use on
condition that it paid more than when it was used for voice
calls.
The regulator had also set out a formula to calculate how
much money Bouygues and other operators would pay to re-use
spectrum, lifting the annual fee to 3,231 euros per kilohertz of
spectrum from 571 euros.
Bouygues appealed against the way the fee was calculated and
on Monday the Conseil d'Etat ruled in its favour. Though the
court annulled the 2013 decree, it said that fees could still be
charged "on condition that they are not set at a clearly
disproportionate level".
As a result, the telecoms regulator is likely to revise the
way the fee is calculated, which could lead to Bouygues paying
less. Bouygues said in March 2013 that it would pay about 70
million euros a year for the switch.
France's other mobile operators, including market leader
Orange and second-placed Numericable SFR,
have not yet asked to switch spectrum from voice to mobile data.
For Bouygues, however, the 2013 regulatory decision allowed
it to leapfrog competitors to build broader 4G coverage more
quickly and at a lower cost. Bouygues had far more 1800 MHz
spectrum than its rivals so could re-use some it for 4G while
still having enough to use for voice calls.
Bouygues shares were down by 0.3 percent at 30.23 euros by
1543 GMT, against a 0.1 percent rise for France's blue-chip CAC
40 index.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by David Goodman)