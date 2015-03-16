India's Ambuja Cements to study merits of merger with ACC
MUMBAI, May 5 India's Ambuja Cements Ltd said on Friday it was considering the merits of a merger with its subsidiary ACC Ltd.
PARIS, March 16 Bouygues said on Monday that it had postponed a proposal for Clara Gaymard, head of General Electric in France, to join the board of the French construction group.
"This decision has been taken in agreement with Clara Gaymard," Bouygues said in a statement.
A spokesman for Bouygues said Gaymard's nomination would be proposed as soon as possible after General Electric's acquisition of Alstom's energy unit was completed, to avoid sparking any debate about the transaction.
Bouygues holds 29 percent of Alstom. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)
LONDON, May 5 The board of Man Group, the world's biggest listed hedge fund, was hit by a fresh revolt over excessive pay at its annual general meeting on Friday, after more than a quarter of investors opposed its 2016 payouts.