PARIS, March 14 French construction and
telecoms group Bouygues SA has lost the libel case it
launched late last year against satirical newspaper Le Canard
Enchaine, according to court documents released on Wednesday.
The company had sought 9 million euros ($11.8 million) in
damages as part of its libel action against the paper for its
report on alleged irregularities with Bouygues' award of a 3.5
billion euro contract to build a new headquarters, dubbed the
"French Pentagon," for the defence ministry in Paris.
.
A spokesman for Bouygues confirmed the ruling but declined
to comment on whether the company plans to appeal.
Le Canard Enchaine had reported Bouygues received details of
the project before other interested companies and that
prosecutors had opened an inquiry into possible corruption.
Bouygues said at the time no inquiry had been initiated
against it and no employees were summoned or questioned as part
of an investigation.
($1 = 0.7628 euros)
(Reporting by Elena Berton and Gilles Guillaume; Additional
reporting by Thierry Leveque; Editing by David Holmes)