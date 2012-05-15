PARIS May 15 Bouygues raised its
group sales forecast for 2012 on Tuesday after strong
construction business helped lift first-quarter earnings.
But the construction and telecoms company confirmed that
sales at its Bouygues Telecom unit would contract by 10 percent
this year due in part to the arrival of fresh competition in
France.
Group net profit in the three months to March 31 rose 3
percent to 35 million euros ($44.71 million), while sales
increased by 4 percent to 6.99 billion, lifted by strong order
intake at its construction and property development units.
"On the basis of first-quarter results, the 2012 sales
target has been raised by 300 million euros to 32.7 billion
euros, the same level as in 2011," Bouygues said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7828 euros)
(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)