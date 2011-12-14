* CEO denies corruption in 'French Pentagon' contract
PARIS Dec 14 French construction, media
and telecom group Bouygues has not been hit by the
crisis so far and is confident about prospects for next year,
Chief Executive Martin Bouygues told Les Echos in an interview
released on Wednesday.
The economic situation remains good, with high quality
orders abroad and no slowdown in France, the CEO said.
"Based on our order book and property sales carried out this
year, which will turn into revenue next year, we are very
confident and calm about 2012," the paper quoted the CEO as
saying. "Beyond that, who can predict how 2013 will be? Not me.
"But no, we are not affected by the crisis for now."
The French conglomerate lifted its 2011 sales target
slightly last month thanks to a buoyant order intake at its
construction business after posting forecast-beating
third-quarter results.
Earlier this month, a judicial source told Reuters French
prosecutors were investigating allegations of corruption and
favouritism in awarding Bouygues a contract to build a new
complex for France's armed forces.
Bouygues' CEO denied the company had been involved in any
corruption, adding that the French prosecutor had told the
company's lawyers Bouygues was not involved. An internal
investigation also found no wrongdoing, he said.
"These insinuations are untruthful and false," the CEO told
the newspaper.
The contract to build the complex to house various branches
of the armed forces, dubbed the French Pentagon, was valued at
3.5 billion euros ($4.5 billion), according to satirical weekly
Le Canard Enchaine, which first reported on the probe.
Bouygues' CEO said the company planned to sue Le Canard
Enchaine for defamation.
($1 = 0.7721 euros)
