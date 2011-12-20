* Follows allegation of contract irregularities

* Company says not involved in corruption investigation

PARIS Dec 20 Bouygues said on Tuesday it is suing Le Canard Enchaine for defamation.

It follows a report in the satirical weekly newspaper about alleged irregularities in the construction and telecoms company winning a contract to build a headquarters for the French defence ministry in Paris.

Le Canard Enchaine reported Bouygues received details of the project before other interested companies, and that prosecutors had opened an inquiry into possible corruption.

Bouygues said in a statement it was "offended" by the allegations, given no inquiry had been initiated against it and no employee summoned or questioned as part of an investigation.

In an interview in daily newspaper Les Echos, last week, Chief Executive Martin Bouygues denied the company had been involved in corruption, adding the French prosecutor had told the company's lawyers Bouygues was not involved.

An internal investigation also found no wrongdoing, he said.

The contract to build the complex to house various branches of the armed forces, dubbed the French Pentagon, was valued at 3.5 billion euros ($4.5 billion), Le Canard Enchaine reported.

Construction work is scheduled to start in February 2012, with the project expected to be completed in 2014. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Additional reporting by James Regan; Editing by David Hulmes)