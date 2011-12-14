PARIS Dec 14 French construction and telecom group Bouygues has not been hit by the crisis so far and is confident about prospects for next year, Chief Executive Martin Bouygues told Les Echos in an interview released on Wednesday.

"Based on our order book and property sales carried out this year, which will turn into revenue next year, we are very confident and calm about 2012," the paper quoted the CEO as saying. "Beyond that, who can predict how 2013 will be? Not me."

"But no, we are not affected by the crisis for now."

The CEO also denied that the company had been involved in any corruption after winning a contract to build a new complex for France's armed forces, adding that the French prosecutor had said Bouygues was not involved.

"These insinuations are untruthful and false," the CEO told the newspaper. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)