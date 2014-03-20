PARIS, March 20 Shares in French conglomerate
Bouygues turned positive on Thursday afternoon after
French newspaper Le Monde said it was expected to make a new
offer to purchase telecom business SFR, the mobile phone unit of
Vivendi
Bouygues could not be immediately reached for comment.
On March 14, Vivendi said it would enter three weeks of
exclusive talks with cable group Numericable to
finalise a deal around Numericable's proposal to buy SFR for
11.75 billion euros ($16.4 billion) in cash, plus a stake in the
resulting business.
The decision was seen as a blow to conglomerate Bouygues
BOUY.PA, which had also bid for SFR.
Bouygues shares were up 1.9 percent at 1615 GMT, recovering
from losses. Numericable shares were down 2.8 percent
