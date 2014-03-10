(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Leila Abboud and Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS, March 9 France's Bouygues Telecom
has agreed to sell its mobile network and much of its
spectrum to smaller rival Iliad as a way to head off
competition regulators' concerns about its pending bid for
Vivendi's SFR.
If Vivendi picks Bouygues' bid for SFR over a rival offer -
and if regulators approve the merger - then Bouygues will sell
15,000 mobile antennas and some of its mobile spectrum to Iliad
for up to 1.8 billion euros ($2.5 billion), according to
statements from both companies on Sunday.
France's telecom landscape is on the verge of a major
reshaping after Iliad's entry to the mobile arena in 2012
sparked a fierce price war. Iliad's Free Mobile service grabbed
nearly 10 percent market share and forced its larger rivals
Orange, SFR, and Bouygues to slash costs to cope.
The fallout convinced Vivendi to exit telecoms after seeing
core operating profit at SFR, France's second-biggest operator,
halve from 2011 levels to 1.07 billion euros last year.
It had been planning to spin off SFR this summer, but is now
weighing two competing bids from Bouygues and local cable
operator Numericable. Bouygues has offered Vivendi
10.5 billion euros in cash and a 46 percent stake in the new
company, while Numericable offered 11 billion euros and a 32
percent stake in the new company.
Combining Bouygues, the third-biggest telecom group in
France, with SFR would give the new carrier 42.8 percent market
share, more than current leader Orange. Competition lawyers have
said the Bouygues-SFR tie-up would attract tough regulatory
scrutiny because of the risk the new company would be too
dominant, leading to higher consumer prices.
Numericable faces fewer competition issues because it is not
a major player in mobile, although there would be some issues on
media and content rights.
Bouygues knew the main weakness of its bid versus that of
Numericable's was that it has a greater risk of being blocked
over competition concerns, according to a person familiar with
the company's thinking. The deal with Iliad is meant as a
pre-emptive strike to get Vivendi's board to pick its bid, the
person said.
"This agreement allows us to present to the (French)
antitrust authorities a merger proposal that ensures strong
competition on the French mobile market," Bouygues Chief
Executive Martin Bouygues said.
French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici told BFM TV that
the final verdict would be left to antitrust regulators but that
the government was for now focusing on three aspects to each
bid: the impact on investment, on employment and on consumers.
In an earlier interview with French newspaper Le Parisien,
French Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg was more strident,
saying the government's view was that the "destructive" telecoms
price war would end if France's four mobile operators went down
to three, implying Bouygues' bid was potentially preferable.
"(The government's) red line is clear: no layoffs plan, no
voluntary departure plan and no job cuts," Montebourg was quoted
as saying. "Competition by destruction will end if we go back to
three operators while keeping prices low. It will not end if
Numericable wins SFR."
Iliad has been building its own mobile network for the past
three years and has put up 3,000 antennas to cover part of the
country. While it builds, Iliad has been paying Orange 500 to
600 million euros a year to carry its mobile traffic and permit
it to operate.
The agreement with Bouygues would give Iliad a fully
functioning network sometime in 2015 and save it money by
allowing it to end the contract with Orange in 2016, according
to the paper.
Thomas Reynaud, Iliad's chief financial officer, said the
group would finance the purchase of the towers and spectrum from
its cash reserves and existing lines of credit, and that no
capital increase would be needed.
Iliad's strategy of being the low-cost operator that
disrupts the market will not change "one iota", he said.
"The deal gives us all the resources we need to continue our
strong commercial performance and our development," he added.
A Vivendi spokesman said on Sunday that the group's board
would continue to study the possible scenarios for SFR and had
no preference at this time. A small committee of board members
met on Saturday to review the bids, and a full board meeting is
planned for late this week, sources earlier said.
A spokesman for Numericable declined to comment.
($1 = 0.7214 Euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by
Lionel Laurent and Alistair Lyon)