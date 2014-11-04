PARIS Nov 4 French telecom firm Iliad is not interested in buying its domestic rival Bouygues Telecom , the founder of no-frills mobile group Free told BFM radio on Tuesday.

"We are not buyers," Xavier Niel said during an interview, adding: "The market's consolidation cannot happen without us so there will be no consolidation." (Reporting by Pascale Denis; Writing by Natalie Huet; editing by Blaise Robinson)