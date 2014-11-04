BRIEF-Carsales.Com updates on dividend reinvestment plan
* Participants in dividend reinvestment plan will be allocated co's shares at $11.195 per share for fy2017 fully franked hy dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS Nov 4 French telecom firm Iliad is not interested in buying its domestic rival Bouygues Telecom , the founder of no-frills mobile group Free told BFM radio on Tuesday.
"We are not buyers," Xavier Niel said during an interview, adding: "The market's consolidation cannot happen without us so there will be no consolidation." (Reporting by Pascale Denis; Writing by Natalie Huet; editing by Blaise Robinson)
* Participants in dividend reinvestment plan will be allocated co's shares at $11.195 per share for fy2017 fully franked hy dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Year to date 2017 cash collections were up 29% on a forex neutral basis versus prior year, totaling A$2.51 mln