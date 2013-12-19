PARIS Dec 19 French telecoms group Bouygues Telecom will next year offer cut-price fixed-line Internet connections to counter its rival Free, Bouygues CEO Martin Bouygues told a newspaper.

In an interview with Le Figaro to appear on Friday, Bouygues said his company's new offer would be 150 euros per year cheaper than competing services.

"In fixed-line Internet, the party is over," he said.

Bouygues challenged Xavier Niel, CEO of Free parent company Iliad, to make a similar offer "if he is able to".

French low-cost telecoms operator Iliad has added a 4G high-speed broadband service to its Free Mobile offers without raising the price this month, firing a fresh broadside at its bigger rivals. (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Geert De Clercq; editing by David Evans)