PARIS Dec 19 French telecoms group Bouygues
Telecom will next year offer cut-price fixed-line
Internet connections to counter its rival Free, Bouygues CEO
Martin Bouygues told a newspaper.
In an interview with Le Figaro to appear on Friday, Bouygues
said his company's new offer would be 150 euros per year cheaper
than competing services.
"In fixed-line Internet, the party is over," he said.
Bouygues challenged Xavier Niel, CEO of Free parent company
Iliad, to make a similar offer "if he is able to".
French low-cost telecoms operator Iliad has added a 4G
high-speed broadband service to its Free Mobile offers without
raising the price this month, firing a fresh broadside at its
bigger rivals.
(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Geert De Clercq; editing by
David Evans)