PARIS, March 20 Bouygues Telecom plans to invest
1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in 2017, 1.1 billion in 2018
and less than 1 billion in 2019, Chief Executive Olivier Roussat
told journalists on Monday.
Roussat said the firm planned to maintain an aggressive
pricing policy in the fibre-optic segment of the market and said
half of the investment he referred to would be in fixed-line
infrastructure.
($1 = 0.9299 euros)
