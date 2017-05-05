PARIS May 5 A preliminary deal signed by
Bouygues last year to build and run a new terminal at
Tehran's Khomeini airport has been cancelled, a spokesman for
the French construction group said on Friday.
The memorandum of understanding awarding Bouygues the
contract was agreed in January 2016.
The project was hindered by the company's struggle to get
financial backing from international banks, which are still wary
of U.S. sanctions over their activities in Iran, online
newspaper La Lettre de l'Expansion earlier reported.
"The MoU is now void but there are still ongoing discussions
with Iranian authorities," the Bouygues spokesman said.
Aeroports de Paris, initially Bouygues' partner for
the Tehran airport terminal development, said in February it
would no longer take part in the project.
France's Vinci also signed preliminary deals last
January to build the extension of Iran's Mashhad and Isfahan
airports, the country's second and fifth biggest hubs, and
negotiations with Iranian authorities on those are still
ongoing.
Iran remains a major potential market for construction
firms.
