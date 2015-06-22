* Altice made offer worth about 10 bln euros - sources
PARIS, June 22 European telecoms group Altice's
bid for Bouygues Telecom risks creating a French
operator that is "too big to fail" and that could threaten jobs,
France's economy minister said on Monday, hardening his
government's opposition.
The companies confirmed earlier that an offer has been
submitted, sending share prices up sharply across the sector as
investors hoped consolidation in the French mobile market would
end a three-year-old price war.
Patrick Drahi, the billionaire backer of Altice, the
majority owner of France's second-biggest telecom operator
Numericable-SFR, wants to buy smaller rival Bouygues
Telecom as part of a deal-making spree that has seen him buy
four companies in the past 18 months.
Sources earlier told Reuters his bid valued Bouygues at
about 10 billion euros ($11 billion), and was already financed
by banks including BNP Paribas and JP Morgan.
But despite the high price on offer, it's far from certain
that Drahi can overcome the government's opposition and convince
Bouygues Telecom's owner, French tycoon Martin Bouygues, to part
with the unit he founded and added to the construction-to-media
conglomerate founded by his father.
The Bouygues board will meet on Tuesday at 1600 GMT to
discuss the Altice offer, a source close to the situation said.
"The deal is far from done, and the Bouygues board will take
account of several factors, not just the size of the cheque,"
the source said. It will have to consider all aspects including
market competition issues and the government's position, as well
as whether the deal could lead to major job cuts.
The deal would reduce the number of network operators in
France to three from four at a time when the merits of similar
reductions already made elsewhere in Europe are being questioned
by the competition regulators.
French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron told reporters he
was not opposed to France having three mobile network operators
rather than the current four, but he doubted whether the Altice
deal would be good for consumers, jobs and investment in the
sector given the company's history of deploying huge amounts of
debt to finance a series of acquisitions.
"All the synergies which could justify such a price are in
fact about killing jobs," said Macron, a one-time investment
banker at Rothschild, itself an adviser in the past to the
Bouygues group.
"At the end of the day, is it good for the economy? The
answer is 'no'."
Despite the uncertainties around the deal, Altice shares
closed 12.6 percent higher, Numericable-SFR added 14.2 percent
and Bouygues gained 13.2 percent, before Macron made his
comments. Market leader Orange rose 7.5 percent, while
low-cost player Iliad increased 10.4 percent.
Drahi is set to discuss the deal with Macron on Tuesday,
according to a second person close to the deal.
The minister said on Monday he feared there was a risk the
deal would create a telecoms operator that was so big that it
would require a costly state bailout if too much debt were used
to finance it. Altice had 24.5 billion euros in debt as of
mid-May, and ratings agencies have already put it and
Numericable-SFR on review for downgrade.
"I don't want to create a too-big-to-fail player with such a
leverage and it's my role to ... deliver such a message," Macron
said.
However, Prime Minister Manuel Valls also laid out five
conditions the government would impose on any deal, such as
employment guarantees, assurances on investment in high-speed
broadband and the upcoming auction of radio spectrum for 4G
mobile broadband networks, which the state wants to raise 2.5
billion euros from.
"Emmanuel Macron will indeed seek to ensure there are
neither social consequences, nor loss of employment, but
especially that we keep our goals in terms of development,"
Valls said.
Eric Denoyer, the chief executive of Numericable-SFR told
Les Echos newspaper that the company would make commitments on
jobs and investments to address the government's concerns.
"This deal has an industrial logic and will benefit
investment and consumers," he said. "By marrying our two
networks we will be able to accelerate our investments in
high-speed broadband and mobile nationwide."
FULL PRICE
Analysts value Bouygues Telecom at between 5 and 6.5 billion
euros, making a 10 billion-euro bid appear generous for a
company that has been posting losses since low-cost player Iliad
broke into the mobile market three years ago.
The offer is also higher than previous bids made for
Bouygues Telecom, including a joint one last year from Orange
and Iliad valued at 5 billion euros and one from Numericable
earlier this year worth 8 billion euros.
The entire market value of the Bouygues
conglomerate, which includes businesses in roads, construction
and television, as well as telecoms, stood at 11.3 billion euros
before the latest offer was made public.
However, acquiring Bouygues Telecom would put
Numericable-SFR ahead of state-backed Orange in terms of
subscribers and would also bring big savings in costs, which
Berenberg analysts put at 850 million euros per year.
And to allay competition concerns, Iliad would be sold many
of Bouygues Telecom's mobile masts and radio spectrum, sources
familiar with the matter said.
Such an arrangement would be a massive boost for Iliad,
which has been rushing to expand its own mobile network and owns
far less spectrum than its three larger competitors.
($1 = 0.8820 euros)
