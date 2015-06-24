* Bouygues: sale of unit may threaten jobs, face antitrust
hurdles
* Consolidation in sector now unlikely for years - analysts
* Improved offer from Altice's Drahi seen as unlikely
* Shares fall in companies across French telecoms sector
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, June 24 Bouygues' blunt
rejection of Altice tycoon Patrick Drahi's bid for its
telecoms business could sound the death knell for consolidation
in the French sector for years to come.
Bouygues CEO Martin Bouygues, who founded Bouygues Telecom,
said the unit could thrive on its own and that a sale would
threaten jobs and face antitrust hurdles.
The dismissal of the offer from fellow billionaire Drahi
appeared to end hopes of reducing the number of mobile network
operators in France from four to three, and of ending a
three-year old price war that has hit profits. It drove down
shares across the sector on Wednesday.
Bouygues shares were down 8.44 percent by 1235 GMT, Altice
shares were down 5.62 percent, Numericable-SFR shares
fell 8.76 percent, Iliad shares lost 7.10 percent and
Orange shares were down 3.08 percent.
"Hopes of French market consolidation have now completely
disappeared in our opinion ... What's next? No consolidation and
risk of a possible increase in competition again," Raymond James
analyst Stephane Beyazian said in a note.
A source close to the matter said: "French telecoms sector
consolidation is over - at least for two to three years."
The snub of an offer widely regarded as set at an attractive
price - sources had put it at 10 billion euros ($11.2 billion) -
and the reasons cited for the rejection mean a sweetened bid is
unlikely any time soon, analysts said.
"The categorical terms in which Bouygues rejected
Numericable's offer last night make it difficult to envisage any
improved offer succeeding until next year," Jefferies analysts
said in a note.
A second source close to the matter said: "The story ends
there."
Bouygues' decision comes as a severe blow to Drahi, owner of
European telecoms group Altice, who made the offer via its
mobile operator Numericable-SFR.
If successful the deal would have combined the current No. 2
and No. 3 mobile operators to create France's biggest telecoms
group.
Altice would not comment on Bouygues' rebuff.
Drahi's own empire-building took off in 2014 when he trumped
Bouygues to buy Vivendi's SFR. Altice managed to buy
SFR despite the opposition of the government which openly backed
the alternative prospect of Bouygues Telecom merging with SFR.
'NOT EVERYTHING FOR SALE'
Bouygues, 63, has already snubbed at least two offers in the
past year for the unit he founded in 1994.
The offer by Drahi however outstripped past approaches and
the 10 billion-euro price tag would have valued the unit as much
as the entire Bouygues group before the offer was made public.
"Not everything is for sale, not everything is about money,"
Martin Bouygues told RTL radio on Tuesday.
The board of Bouygues said on Tuesday night that it worried
about the consequences of a sale for employment at Bouygues
Telecom and that a sale would also have carried significant
execution risks regarding competition laws and the upcoming 700
Mhz spectrum auction in France.
The rejection also followed opposition from President
Francois Hollande's Socialist government who had expressed
concern over the deal, saying it could be bad for jobs,
consumers and investment.
Despite these hurdles, Citi analysts said that Drahi might
still gain favour if he made an offer that included a "break"
fee which would be paid if the deal did not go through, jointly
developed a policy toward the spectrum auction and made
employment commitments.
Bouygues Telecom has been posting losses since low-cost
player Iliad broke into the French mobile market three years
ago.
Bouygues nevertheless said it believed the unit was well
placed to benefit from a new period of growth in the telecoms
market, underpinned by digital usage.
Some analysts were doubtful.
"We struggle to see how Bouygues will be able to extract
more value from its telecoms business on a standalone basis and
in a four-player market, which despite some recent easing in the
competitive landscape, remains one of the toughest across
Europe," said Espirito Santo analysts.
Bouygues said that Bouygues Telecom had the means to return
to a 2011 EBITDA margin of at least 25 percent by 2017.
"Failure to achieve this (target) could significantly weaken
Bouygues' negotiating in future consolidation discussions," said
Jefferies analysts.
(Additional reporting by Leila Abboud and Matthieu Protard;
Editing by Pravin Char)