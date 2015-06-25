(Adds details from statement, offer still on table)
PARIS, June 25 European telecoms group Altice
defended its bid for Bouygues Telecom and confirmed it
valued France's no.3 mobile operator at "a minimum of 10 billion
euros" ($11.2 billion).
In a statement after markets closed on Thursday, Altice said
it had provided employment guarantees to the French government
and to the Bouygues group, which rejected the offer
for its telecoms unit earlier this week.
Altice said it took note of the board's unanimous decision
and regretted that neither the company nor its advisers had
sought any details from Altice about the offer.
"The offer remains on the table," a company official said.
Altice is controlled by billionaire Patrick Drahi, whose
Numericable cable company beat Bouygues last year to buy
Vivendi's SFR, the second-biggest French mobile firm.
Setting out details for the first time, Altice said the
offer included a cash payment of 9 billion euros and a choice of
either 1 billion euros in cash three years after completion or 1
billion euros in Numericable-SFR shares.
The share transaction would be structured in a way to
guarantee a minimum price equivalent to 1 billion euros.
Altice also said it had promised the government that it
would increase capital expenditure and participate fully in an
auction of 700 megahertz frequencies.
President Francois Hollande's Socialist government had
expressed concerns over the offer, saying it could be bad for
jobs, consumers and investment.
It was also worried over the upcoming auction of radio
spectrum for 4G mobile broadband networks from which the state
wants to raise 2.5 billion euros.
Addressing regulatory risks, Altice said it had entered into
exclusive negotiations with low-cost mobile operator Iliad
to transfer certain assets.
In its unanimous rejection of the offer on Tuesday, the
board of Bouygues cited execution risks and expressed confidence
that the business could prosper on its own.
Shares in Bouygues closed on Thursday up 1.9 percent at
35.16 euros after a news report fueled hopes the French
conglomerate remained open to a new offer.
Chief Executive Martin Bouygues told a French newspaper on
Wednesday, however, that "Bouygues Telecom is not for sale".
($1 = 0.8924 euros)
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)