PARIS, March 30 Orange and Bouygues will extend their talks on the future of Bouygues's telecom unit beyond the set deadline of March 31 because key issues of value and governance remain unresolved, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The companies nevertheless plan to issue a statement early on Thursday, the sources said. Both companies declined to comment.

The 10 billion-euro ($11.34 billion) potential acquisition of Bouygues Telecom by France's former state monopoly Orange would cut the number of French mobile operators from four to three.

A deal would make Bouygues the second-biggest shareholder in Orange after the French state, raising questions about the longer-term intentions of the construction and media group in the telecoms industry.

The boards of Orange and Bouygues met separately for more than three hours late on Wednesday, but the value of Bouygues Telecom, the eventual size of the stake of Bouygues in Orange, and the scale of Bouygues' representation on the enlarged board of Orange remained unresolved.

"Many important issues remain to be discussed, especially regarding governance" one source close to the matter said, adding that Bouygues' board talked about staying independent as one potential alternative to the the acquistion by Orange. ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Andrew Callus)