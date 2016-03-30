PARIS, March 30 Orange and Bouygues
will extend their talks on the future of Bouygues's
telecom unit beyond the set deadline of March 31 because key
issues of value and governance remain unresolved, two sources
close to the matter said on Wednesday.
The companies nevertheless plan to issue a statement early
on Thursday, the sources said. Both companies declined to
comment.
The 10 billion-euro ($11.34 billion) potential acquisition
of Bouygues Telecom by France's former state monopoly Orange
would cut the number of French mobile operators from four to
three.
A deal would make Bouygues the second-biggest shareholder in
Orange after the French state, raising questions about the
longer-term intentions of the construction and media group in
the telecoms industry.
The boards of Orange and Bouygues met separately for more
than three hours late on Wednesday, but the value of Bouygues
Telecom, the eventual size of the stake of Bouygues in Orange,
and the scale of Bouygues' representation on the enlarged board
of Orange remained unresolved.
"Many important issues remain to be discussed, especially
regarding governance" one source close to the matter said,
adding that Bouygues' board talked about staying independent as
one potential alternative to the the acquistion by Orange.
($1 = 0.8821 euros)
