BRIEF-Black Knight Financial Services says offering 5 mln shares
* Says offering 5.00 million shares Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 24 Bouygues boss Martin Bouygues on Wednesday said the group's telecoms unit Bouygues Telecom was lossmaking in the first quarter of 2015, responding to press reports.
"Yes, I confirm that," Martin Bouygues told French radio RTL. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt and Gilles Guillaume, editing by Michel Rose)
* Says it plans to issue up to 21.05 million shares at 19.05 yuan per share to raise up to 401.0 million yuan ($58.08 million) for its Shanghai IPO