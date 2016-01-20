PARIS Jan 20 The European commission will play
no part in the screening of any tie-up between Orange
and Bougyues' telecom division, leaving the issue to
France's competition authority, according to three sources close
to the matter.
"There's no doubt about it any more," one source with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
The competition review of the possible deal is crucial, as
Orange, which is in talks to buy Bouygues Telecom in exchange
for cash and shares, is the number one telecommunications
operator in France.
It would be be the first time in Europe that the leading
telecommunications operator in a domestic market buys one of its
smaller competitors.
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, Gwenaelle Barzic, Matthieu
Protard and Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Brian Love)