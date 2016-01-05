PARIS Jan 5 French telecom operator Orange
confirmed on Tuesday it was in renewed preliminary
talks about a merger with domestic rival Bouygues Telecom.
"These discussions are not limited by any particular
calendar and hold no commitment to any particular predefined
outcome," Orange said in a statement, adding that it was
exploring opportunities in the French telecoms market.
Bouygues said in a separate statement that it had
signed a confidentiality agreement with Orange.
"As it is interested in opportunities that would enable it
to bolster its long-term presence in the telecoms sector,
Bouygues announces that preliminary discussions have started
with Orange to look at the possible options," Bouygues said.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Laurence Frost)