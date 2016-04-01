UPDATE 1-German planned warship purchases breach rules - cartel office
* Thyssenkrupp says still confident in its bid (Adds cartel office President quote, Thyssenkrupp statement)
PARIS, April 1 Merger talks between French state-controlled telecoms group Orange and smaller rival Bouygues Telecom have failed, a source close to Bouygues told Reuters, confirming an earlier report by Le Figaro newspaper on Friday.
The French daily said the French government's demands led Martin Bouygues, who leads construction and media group Bouygues, to throw in the towel.
No-one at Orange, Bouygues or the French economy ministry was immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; writing by Michel Rose, editing by David Evans)
DUESSELDORF, Germany, May 18 Germany's federal cartel office upheld on Thursday a complaint brought by German Naval Yards against an order from the defence ministry for five new military corvettes valued at over 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion), saying it was in breach of procurement rules.