PARIS, April 1 Merger talks between French state-controlled telecoms group Orange and smaller rival Bouygues Telecom have failed, a source close to Bouygues told Reuters, confirming an earlier report by Le Figaro newspaper on Friday.

The French daily said the French government's demands led Martin Bouygues, who leads construction and media group Bouygues, to throw in the towel.

No-one at Orange, Bouygues or the French economy ministry was immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; writing by Michel Rose, editing by David Evans)