* French Economy Minister's demands unacceptable to
Bouygues-sources
* Minister Macron wary of Bouygues taking control of
Orange-sources
* Spat highlights tensions with Socialist government
* No trust between Bouygues and other telecoms
tycoons-sources
By Mathieu Rosemain and Sophie Sassard
PARIS/LONDON, April 4 When French Prime Minister
Manuel Valls phoned billionaire Martin Bouygues on Thursday
evening in an attempt to save a merger between Bouygues Telecom
and state-controlled Orange, it was already too late.
The deal would have created the dominant player in an
industry damaged by fierce competition, but collapsed on Friday
morning with Bouygues deciding not to sell his telecoms business
to the former state monopoly even though he had floated the idea
himself four months earlier.
The fact Bouygues had confirmed that the unprofitable
telecom service provider he founded in 1994 was for sale made
his rivals and Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron think the
businessman had decided he had no choice but to sell, said four
people involved in the talks who spoke to Reuters on Saturday
and Sunday.
"It's probably because of this first call that they all
tried to rip him apart," one of the sources who is close to
Orange said, referring to the French government, which
owns 23 percent of Orange, and rivals Iliad and SFR
.
For the deal to go through, Iliad and SFR would have had to
agree to buy some Bouygues Telecom assets to ease competition
concerns.
Spokespeople for the French Economy Ministry, Orange,
Bouygues, SFR and Iliad declined to comment for this story.
The weeks of deliberations were the best chance in years to
take a contender out of the game and ease competitive pressures
that had hammered profits in the industry and drained the
capital needed for network investments to better serve an
increasingly data-driven economy.
The deal's collapse is a blow not just for the companies but
for the French government.
The perception among Martin Bouygues' rivals that they had
the upper hand proved decisive on March 24 when a stand-off
between the 63-year-old businessman and 38-year-old Macron came
to a head and Bouygues stormed out of a meeting at the economy
ministry, according to two of the sources.
Bouygues felt humiliated by Macron's demands, said one of
the sources, who is a banker. The scene highlighted the rocky
relationship between France's Socialist government and Bouygues,
who is godfather to a son of former right-wing president Nicolas
Sarkozy.
CONTROL OF ORANGE
The complex telecoms merger, whose price tag Bouygues fixed
at 10 billion euros ($11.4 billion) in cash and Orange shares,
would have made the conglomerate the second-biggest shareholder
in Orange after the French state, which would have seen its
stake diluted.
For Macron, a former Rothschild & Cie banker, that raised
questions about the role Bouygues would play in Orange which
owns and manages submarine cables that are central to France's
surveillance apparatus, making it a strategic asset for the
government.
Macron did not want to be perceived as having let Bouygues
gain control. He wanted the government to keep three seats on
the Orange board and a blocking minority at shareholder
meetings, an idea that Bouygues understood and accepted from the
start.
But Bouygues was not happy with Macron's request to cap his
potential stake in Orange for seven years and give up for 10
years the double-voting rights he was entitled to as a long-term
investor in Orange, three of the sources said
"It's criminal to impose such conditions on Bouygues," the
banker said. "It's treating him like a second-class citizen. Any
foreign raider who starts buying Orange shares would get better
terms."
Macron and his advisers feared that Bouygues would use the
same tactic as another French billionaire, Vincent Bollore,
whose media company Vivendi quietly expanded its stake
in Telecom Italia to eventually gain control.
FRICTION
Bouygues himself was not present at the discussions between
Orange, Bouygues, Iliad and SFR at the Paris offices of his
lawyer Jean-Michel Darrois where about 40 people gathered in the
ten days preceding the collapse of the deal.
All four companies wanted an agreement to end their price
war.
But the talks soured in the final week, according to several
people present, with Bouygues increasingly mistrustful of the
two other players Xavier Niel, the founder of Iliad, and the
owner of SFR, Patrick Drahi.
Bouygues became increasingly wary of the risks to his
interests from the break-up of his telecom assets and the manner
of their distribution among his rivals.
Disagreements over break-up fees and the conditions under
which each party involved would have been able to withdraw from
the deal proved intractable, said several of the sources.
"Niel made concessions but only on the last day," said one
of the sources who is close to Bouygues. "He tried to obtain as
much as he could."
($1 = 0.8782 euros)
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Sophie Sassard, additional
reporting by Michel Rose and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Tom
Pfeiffer and Anna Willard)