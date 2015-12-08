PARIS Dec 8 Talk of consolidation in the French telecoms sector resurfaced on Tuesday after a report that Orange, the country's largest operator, was in talks to buy telecommunication and media assets from Bouygues .

Bouygues, which also has a construction business, responded to the Bloomberg report by saying that it had no plans to exit telecoms and television. Regulators would be likely to oppose a straightforward combination of the two telecoms businesses, analysts said.

Sources with knowledge of the industry said discussions had begun again among all players since a 4G spectrum auction last month clarified the balance of power. The talks had been on and off again in various forms since 2012 when Iliad started a price war by becoming a fourth player in mobile.

"We were expecting takeover talks to come back, but not that soon after the end of the recent spectrum auction," said a Paris-based trader.

Bouygues, which in June rebuffed a 10 billion euro ($10.9 billion) offer for its telecom unit from tycoon Patrick Drahi's Altice, has been the focus of consolidation talk because it is seen as the weakest player.

"Bouygues states that it has no plans to withdraw from the telecoms and television sectors and reaffirms its long-term presence in these two industries," its statement said.

The dismissal of the offer from Drahi in June had dampened hopes of reducing the number of mobile network operators in France from four to three, and of ending a three-year old price war that has hit profits.

Shares in Bouygues and Orange were the biggest gainers among leading French stocks on Tuesday, with price rises of 2.3 and 1 percent respectively.

Orange and Iliad each won two of the six blocks of spectrum sold last month in the 2.8 billion euro government auction. Numericable-SFR and Bouygues took one each.

The Bloomberg report said the tie-up with France's third-largest mobile operator was among several possibilities Orange was considering. It also said that in a deal with Orange, Bouygues would retain a minority stake in the combined media and telecom business.

The report follows news that Orange has hired investment banks Morgan Stanley and BNP Paribas to assess the merits of doing a deal with other network operators in Europe, including Telecom Italia

Orange declined to comment directly on the report but said that of the four national telecom operators, it was the one which least needed to take part in consolidation.

Shares in TF1, Bouygues' commercial television unit, were up 2.3 percent, Iliad shares rose 2.6 percent, while Altice shares were up 4.2 percent.

Exane analysts warned the merger of the two telecom businesses was likely to face regulatory hurdles and Natixis analysts said the scenario was "not realistic" as consolidation could hardly be conducted by the dominant operator. ($1 = 0.9202 euros) (Additional reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Keith Weir)