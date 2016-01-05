* Orange and Bouygues Telecom confirm talks
* Government seen more open to sector consolidation
* Anti-trust concerns might mean disposals needed
* Orange CEO says merger must not destroy jobs
(Adds comments by Orange's CEO, French official; closing share
prices)
By Gwénaëlle Barzic and Matthieu Protard
PARIS, Jan 5 Plans to cut the number of players
in the French telecoms industry were firmly back on the table on
Tuesday after Orange revived talks with Bouygues
Telecom to create a giant with more than half of the country's
fixed-line and mobile markets.
The negotiations coincide with a softened line being taken
by the government on sector consolidation, which holds 25
percent of Orange, after it opposed a 10 billion-euro ($10.8
billion) bid last year for Bouygues Telecom by industry tycoon
Patrick Drahi's Numericable-SFR.
Competition concerns over a tie-up between Orange and
Bouygues could, however, allow Numericable-SFR and France's
fourth-biggest mobile network operator, Iliad, to scoop
up assets if disposals are required.
A deal would mean a return to three mobile operators in
France four years after the arrival of Iliad's Free Mobile
low-cost services led to a protracted price war.
Orange Chief Executive Stephane Richard, who has said
consolidation in France was lagging that of other major European
countries, told RTL radio on Tuesday that a future deal would
not "in any way" mean price increases for
consumers.
Former state monopoly Orange held three-way talks with Iliad
and Bouygues about a consolidation deal in 2014, encouraged by
the government, but they collapsed over valuation and how to
divide up Bouygues Telecom between the two buyers.
Orange said on Tuesday that there was no time limit on
talks "with a view to a consolidation with Bouygues Telecom,"
nor was there any commitment to any particular outcome. It added
that it was exploring opportunities in the French telecoms
market.
Bouygues said in a separate statement it had
signed a confidentiality agreement with Orange.
"As it is interested in opportunities that would enable it
to bolster its long-term presence in the telecoms sector,
Bouygues announces that preliminary discussions have started
with Orange to look at the possible options," Bouygues said.
STUMBLING BLOCKS
The main issues in the negotiations would be jobs,
investment in infrastructure and especially fibre optic
networks, and antitrust-related disposals, a source familiar
with the matter said.
"The idea is that Bouygues becomes a significant shareholder
in Orange's capital with a stake quite close to that of the
state, and the bulk of the transaction will be in shares," the
source said.
Weekly newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche said at the weekend
that Orange was looking at buying Bouygues Telecom for 10
billion euros in cash and shares, with Bouygues to receive a 15
percent stake in Orange valued at 8 billion, and the rest in
cash.
The previous attempt to take over Bouygues Telecom by Drahi
-- whose Altice holding company controls
Numericable-SFR -- met with opposition from French Economy
Minister Emmanuel Macron, who said it could destroy jobs and
risked creating a French operator that was "too big to fail".
Last month, however, Macron said he was not opposed in
principle to further deals in the sector. Consolidation talk had
been rekindled after an auction of 4G spectrum was completed in
November.
Junior Minister for the digital economy Axelle Lemaire told
Europe 1 radio on Tuesday the government would be looking
closely at jobs, investment, the likely impact of any deal on
consumers and on competition issues.
Richard told RTL that "Orange will not commit itself to a
deal that would not be socially unquestionable", when asked if a
deal could bring job cuts.
Bouygues Telecom, France's third-largest mobile operator,
has said in the past it could prosper on its own, after
responding to the price war with a turnaround plan including
staff cuts and a focus on rolling out its 4G mobile broadband
network and the fixed-line broadband market.
Shares in Orange closed up 0.72 percent, while Bouygues'
ended 0.39 percent higher. Shares in Numericable-SFR leapt 12.23
percent, while Altice ended up 9.33 percent. Iliad shares closed
2.74 percent higher.
Orange's advisers include Messier Maris and Associates,
while Bouygues is being advised by Rothschild, HSBC and Darrois.
($1 = 0.9282 euros)
(Additional reporting by Dominique Vidalon in Paris, Emiliano
Mellino in London; Writing by James Regan; Editing by Keith
Weir, Greg Mahlich)