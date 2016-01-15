PARIS Jan 15 Orange, France's biggest
telecommunications firm, has started informal talks with rivals
Numericable-SFR and Iliad on possible asset
sales in case it would acquire Bouygues' telecoms unit, sources
close to the matter said.
The talks include the potential sale of part of Bouygues
Telecom's mobile spectrum, its customer base, network and shops,
the sources said. A decision on a potential deal between Orange
and Bouygues may be reached before the publication of Orange's
full-year earnings on Feb. 16, they added.
"All the players want to make it happen," one of the sources
said. "It is probably the last opportunity to succeed in the
consolidation of the market," the source added.
Orange, which had negotiated a potential takeover of
Bouygues Telecom - France's third mobile operator - in 2014 had
started new talks with Bouyges in recent weeks, according to
several sources.
The sources said the parties are negotiating a deal under
which Bouygues Telecom shareholder Bouygues would
receive about 10 billion euros ($10.9 bln) in cash and shares
for its 90 percent stake in its telecoms unit.
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, Gwenaelle Barzic, Matthieu
Protard, Jean-Baptiste Vey and Arno Schuetze; editing by Geert
De Clercq)