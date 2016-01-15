(Adds comments on French state control of Orange)
By Gwénaëlle Barzic, Mathieu Rosemain and Matthieu Protard
PARIS Jan 15 French telecommunications operator
Orange has started informal talks with rivals
Numericable-SFR and Iliad on possible asset
sales to satisfy competition concerns in case it acquires
Bouygues Telecom, sources close to the matter said.
The talks include the potential sale of part of Bouygues
Telecom's mobile spectrum, its customer base, network and shops,
the sources said.
Orange, France's biggest telecoms firm, is in talks to buy
Bouygues Telecom for about 10 billion euros ($10.9 bln) in cash
and shares. Bouygues, France's third-largest mobile operator,
could receive a 15 percent stake in Orange valued at 8 billion
euros and the rest in cash.
A decision on a potential deal between Orange and Bouygues
may be reached before the publication of Orange's full-year
earnings on Feb. 16, the sources said.
"All the players want to make it happen," one of the sources
said. "It is probably the last opportunity to succeed in the
consolidation of the market."
The French state, Orange's leading shareholder with 23
percent, wants Bouygues' stake in the former national operator
to be capped at 10 percent, the sources said.
They added that the French state wanted to keep three seats
on the new board of directors if the merger succeeded.
A spokesperson for the French economy ministry said the
state would remain Orange's reference shareholder with a
blocking minority, whatever the outcome of the talks.
The spokesperson declined to comment on the possible size of
Bouygues' stake in Orange and its future corporate governance.
Spokespeople for Iliad, Numericable-SFR and Orange declined
to comment.
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, Gwenaelle Barzic, Matthieu
Protard, Jean-Baptiste Vey and Arno Schuetze; editing by Geert
De Clercq)