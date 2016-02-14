PARIS Feb 14 A deal for French telecoms group
Orange to take over its rival Bouygues is
imminent and a preliminary agreement could be presented on
Tuesday when Orange publishes its 2015 earnings, French weekly
le Journal du Dimanche (JDD) reported on Sunday.
JDD said Orange was in intense talks with the two other
French telecom operators - Free and Numericable SFR
- over the weekend with a view to sell to them parts
of Bouygues' assets in order to assure the go-ahead of
competition authorities.
Orange was not immediately available for comment, but the
JDD quoted the company as saying that nothing would be announced
about the deal on Tuesday.
JDD said Free is looking at buying Bouygues' network and
frequencies for about two billion euros.
It also said that Free would take over a large part of
Bouygues' traditional mobile customers and that SFR its
"low-cost" subscriptions, while the two would share Bouygues'
Internet customers. In all, Free would spend between 3 to 3.5
billion euros and SFR 2.5 billion on the deals, it reported.
Orange's chief executive said earlier this month that tie-up
talks with Bouygues should conclude by the end of February or
early March and reiterated previous declarations that the
chances of a deal were 50-50.
Orange is in talks to buy Bouygues Telecom for about 10
billion euros ($11.25 billion) in cash and shares, in a deal
which could see Bouygues receive a 15 percent stake in Orange
valued at 8 billion euros, and the rest in cash.
The tie-up would reduce the number of mobile operators in
France from four to three, creating a new giant with a market
share of close to 50 percent in mobile and fixed-line
communications.
($1 = 0.8888 euros)
