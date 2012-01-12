PARIS Jan 12 A consortium led by construction company Bouygues has won a contract worth 1.8 billion euros ($2.3 billion) to build a high-speed rail link in southern France, French rail infrastructure agency RFF said on Thursday.

The 60-kilometre stretch between the towns of Nimes and Montpellier, which will plug the gap in the planned high-speed link between Paris and Barcelona, is expected to cut journey times between Nimes and Montpellier by 20 minutes once it opens in 2017.

The contract is part of France's 13 billion-euro public-private partnership programme to broaden the country's high-speed rail network.

Vinci had also bid for the contract. Eiffage , France's third-largest construction company, declined to put in a final bid after securing the 3.4 billion-euro rail project to link Brittany with the Loire Valley.

Last year, Vinci was part of the consortium that won the tender to build a 302 kilometre high-speed link between the towns of Tours and Bordeaux for a total investment of 7.8 billion euros, the largest PPP contract ever signed in France's rail sector. ($1 = 0.7814 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)