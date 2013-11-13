* Q3 sales stable at 9.05 bln eur (Reuters poll: 9.06 bln)
* Q3 net profit rises 26 pct to 360 mln eur
* 500,000 customers signed up to new 4G network
(Adds detail, outlook, context)
By Natalie Huet and Gilles Guillaume
PARIS, Nov 12 French conglomerate Bouygues
stuck to its full-year forecasts after higher
construction orders and savings at its telecom and media
businesses helped lift third-quarter profits.
Bouygues had warned in August that its telecom unit could
weigh on 2013 revenue but said its cost-cutting plan would help
improve profitability in the second half.
Quarterly current operating profit rose 13 percent to 542
million euros ($727 million), while net profit rose 26 percent
to 360 million, Bouygues said on Wednesday.
Bouygues reaffirmed that 2013 sales would remain flat or
decline 1 percent against 2012 after it posted stable quarterly
revenue of 9.05 billion euros, close to the Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S average estimate of 9.06 billion.
"The third-quarter results look better than expected at
first glance, and the guidance was reiterated, which is good
news," a Paris-based trader said.
Bouygues Construction's order book grew 4 percent to a
record 17.7 billion euros at the end of September. Meanwhile,
Bouygues Telecom sales in the first nine months were down 13
percent from a year ago.
The telecom unit's earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 4 percent in the
quarter, however, and the group restated its goal to stabilize
it at around 900 million euros this year through savings.
Bouygues Telecom, France's third-largest telecom operator
behind Orange and Vivendi-owned SFR, began
slashing prices last year to cope with a domestic mobile price
war sparked by Iliad's low-cost Free Mobile service.
It has also sought to fight back by being first in the race
to roll out a new superfast 4G mobile network and said there
were currently 500,000 active customers on this network.
Bouygues unveiled its own stripped-down broadband and phone
package earlier this month under its low-cost B&YOU brand.
Shares in Bouygues, which have risen about 25 percent this
year, closed at 27.785 euros before the earnings release, giving
the group a market capitalisation of around 8.9 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7460 euros)
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James
Regan)