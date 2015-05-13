* Q1 sales 6.73 bln euros, down 2 pct
* Q1 current operating loss 194 mln euros
* Full-year outlook confirmed
* CFO says no consolidation talks with other telecom
operators
(Recasts with CFO call, shares, analyst comment)
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, May 13 French conglomerate Bouygues
reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly operating
loss, helped by a robust construction business abroad and
improving trends at its loss-making telecoms arm, which is
viewed as a takeover target.
The family-controlled group, which also builds roads and
owns TF1, France's biggest private broadcater,
confirmed its full-year targets on Wednesday.
It reiterated that in an economic and competitive
environment that would remain challenging in France in 2015, all
its businesses would aim to return to growth in 2016.
Chief Financial Officer Philippe Marien said Bouygues
Telecom, France's third-largest mobile operator, could succeed
on its own despite a price war sparked by low-cost player
Iliad's arrival in the mobile market in 2012.
"The strategy that we conduct ... is a stand-alone strategy
which we think gave rather encouraging results in the first
quarter," he said.
"I confirm there are no (consolidation) talks of any kind
with any (telecom) operator," he added.
The price war has fuelled speculation of a deal, with Altice
, owner of number two player Numericable-SFR <NUME.PA,
saying it would be the natural buyer of Bouygues Telecom.
Group first-quarter revenue fell 2 percent to 6.73 billion
euros ($7.57 billion), while the current operating loss deepened
to 194 million euros from 178 million the same time last year.
According to the median forecast in a company-provided poll
of nine analysts, Bouygues was expected to post sales of 6.53
billion euros and a current operating loss of 275 million.
Bouygues reiterated its February forecast for stable 2015
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) for Bouygues Telecom.
At 0925 GMT, Bouygues shares were up 2.9 percent,
outperforming the CAC-40 index of Frech blue chips.
"This morning's results reveal strong underlying performance
from international construction activities and solid trend
improvement in telecoms," Jefferies analysts said.
Improving trends notably included a stabilisation of
Bouygues Telecom's EBITDA at 118 million euros as the effect of
price cuts was offset by cost savings.
The unit also added 96,000 fixed-line phone customers and
152,000 mobile customers in the quarter.
In construction and road-building, which account for around
two thirds of revenue, Bouygues said it had seen orders fall 17
percent in France, offset by a 60 percent rise abroad.
In France, building, civil works and roads activity remained
tough but residential property was benefiting from a gradual
return of private investors. The group said it was looking for
an upturn in French construction orders next year.
Data on Wednesday showed the French economy growing at its
fastest pace in two years.
(Editing by James Regan and Mark Potter)