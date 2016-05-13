(Adds CFO comments from call, shares, analyst )
By Dominique Vidalon and Gilles Guillaume
PARIS May 13 Bouygues pledged on
Friday to deliver promised full-year profitability growth,
cheering investors a month after the French construction group
pulled out of talks to sell its troubled telecoms division to
Orange.
Bouygues shares rose after the family-controlled group
unveiled higher quarterly sales and a narrower loss than
expected, amid signs of improvement in construction.
In a performance deemed "encouraging" by Bryan Garnier
analysts, Bouygues Telecom's operating earnings rose by almost a
quarter to 146 million euros ($166 million) on a 6 percent
revenue gain to 1.131 billion.
The division, pursuing savings of 400 million euros this
year and a 25 percent EBITDA margin for 2017, added 71,000
fixed-line and 240,000 mobile customers in the quarter.
Chief Financial Officer Philippe Marien said Bouygues would
build on the gains in profit and client numbers despite the
failure of the Orange tie-up - which could have eased a price
war among France's four operators.
"We see a trend for the year 2016 very similar to that of
the first quarter," Marien told reporters on a conference call,
adding that the division would win more fixed-line and mobile
customers in what remains a "rather competitive" market.
"Bouygues Telecom has the strengths necessary to achieve its
objectives in a market with four operators," the group said in a
statement, adding that the first-quarter numbers "validate" its
strategic choices.
Bouygues shares were up 3.3 percent at 29.86 euros at 0826
GMT, leading gainers on France's CAC-40 blue-chip index.
The group, whose other activities include road building and
TF1, France's biggest private broadcaster, said its
quarterly operating loss narrowed to 140 million euros from 194
million on revenue of 6.53 billion, down 3 percent.
Analysts had expected a 172 million-euro loss and sales of
6.48 billion, based on the median estimates in a Thomson Reuters
poll of 12 analysts.
($1 = 0.8819 euros)
(Editing by Laurence Frost)