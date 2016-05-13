(Adds CFO comments from call, shares, analyst )

By Dominique Vidalon and Gilles Guillaume

PARIS May 13 Bouygues pledged on Friday to deliver promised full-year profitability growth, cheering investors a month after the French construction group pulled out of talks to sell its troubled telecoms division to Orange.

Bouygues shares rose after the family-controlled group unveiled higher quarterly sales and a narrower loss than expected, amid signs of improvement in construction.

In a performance deemed "encouraging" by Bryan Garnier analysts, Bouygues Telecom's operating earnings rose by almost a quarter to 146 million euros ($166 million) on a 6 percent revenue gain to 1.131 billion.

The division, pursuing savings of 400 million euros this year and a 25 percent EBITDA margin for 2017, added 71,000 fixed-line and 240,000 mobile customers in the quarter.

Chief Financial Officer Philippe Marien said Bouygues would build on the gains in profit and client numbers despite the failure of the Orange tie-up - which could have eased a price war among France's four operators.

"We see a trend for the year 2016 very similar to that of the first quarter," Marien told reporters on a conference call, adding that the division would win more fixed-line and mobile customers in what remains a "rather competitive" market.

"Bouygues Telecom has the strengths necessary to achieve its objectives in a market with four operators," the group said in a statement, adding that the first-quarter numbers "validate" its strategic choices.

Bouygues shares were up 3.3 percent at 29.86 euros at 0826 GMT, leading gainers on France's CAC-40 blue-chip index.

The group, whose other activities include road building and TF1, France's biggest private broadcaster, said its quarterly operating loss narrowed to 140 million euros from 194 million on revenue of 6.53 billion, down 3 percent.

Analysts had expected a 172 million-euro loss and sales of 6.48 billion, based on the median estimates in a Thomson Reuters poll of 12 analysts.

($1 = 0.8819 euros) (Editing by Laurence Frost)