PARIS, May 14 French construction-to-telecom conglomerate Bouygues reconfirmed its sales goal for 2013 on Tuesday as it turned to a loss in the first quarter of the year amid worsening markets for its telecom business.

The group, which last year launched cost-cutting plans to stem the decline in telecom revenue, said it was still targeting sales of 33.45 billion euros ($43.41 billion) this year.

Chief Financial Officer Philippe Marien told reporters group profitability would improve this year as core profit at Bouygues Telecom would stabilise.

"We think that all the commercial and restructuring measures will allow us to stop the decline of the telecom unit's results," he said.

The net loss in the quarter was 42 million euros, compared with a profit of 35 million a year earlier and a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S average estimate of a 60 million loss. Sales declined 4 percent to 6.7 billion.

The company said the measures taken last year to turn around its telecom unit, hit by low-cost competition since the arrival of Iliad, would secure savings of 400 million euros in the mobile business in 2013, instead of the 300 million initially planned.

The telecoms business is the third-biggest revenue driver for Bouygues after construction and roadworks, but the unit faces a price war in the French mobile market.

Bouygues Telecom reported first-quarter sales of 1.15 billion, down 16 percent, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation slid 28 percent to 212 million, the group said.

The unit added 190,000 new contract mobile customers in the quarter, however.

Bouygues forecast in February that core profit at its telecom business would stabilise this year, although sales were expected to fall 7 percent.

Shares in Bouygues, which have lost around 5 percent of their value since the start of the year, closed at 21.30 euros before the release of the results on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by James Regan)