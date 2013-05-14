* Q1 sales down 4 pct to 6.7 bln eur
* Posts Q1 net loss of 42 mln eur
* Confirms 2013 outlook
(Adds details, CFO comments)
PARIS, May 14 French construction-to-telecom
conglomerate Bouygues reconfirmed its sales goal for
2013 on Tuesday as it turned to a loss in the first quarter of
the year amid worsening markets for its telecom business.
The group, which last year launched cost-cutting plans to
stem the decline in telecom revenue, said it was still targeting
sales of 33.45 billion euros ($43.41 billion) this year.
Chief Financial Officer Philippe Marien told reporters group
profitability would improve this year as core profit at Bouygues
Telecom would stabilise.
"We think that all the commercial and restructuring measures
will allow us to stop the decline of the telecom unit's
results," he said.
The net loss in the quarter was 42 million euros, compared
with a profit of 35 million a year earlier and a Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S average estimate of a 60 million loss. Sales declined 4
percent to 6.7 billion.
The company said the measures taken last year to turn around
its telecom unit, hit by low-cost competition since the arrival
of Iliad, would secure savings of 400 million euros in
the mobile business in 2013, instead of the 300 million
initially planned.
The telecoms business is the third-biggest revenue driver
for Bouygues after construction and roadworks, but the unit
faces a price war in the French mobile market.
Bouygues Telecom reported first-quarter sales of 1.15
billion, down 16 percent, while earnings before interest,
taxation, depreciation and amortisation slid 28 percent to 212
million, the group said.
The unit added 190,000 new contract mobile customers in the
quarter, however.
Bouygues forecast in February that core profit at its
telecom business would stabilise this year, although sales were
expected to fall 7 percent.
Shares in Bouygues, which have lost around 5 percent of
their value since the start of the year, closed at 21.30 euros
before the release of the results on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.7705 euros)
(Reporting by Elena Berton and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by
James Regan)