PARIS May 14 Bouygues, a French
construction-to-telecom conglomerate, reconfirmed its sales goal
for 2013 on Tuesday as it swung to a loss in the first quarter
of the year amid worsening markets.
The net loss in the period was 42 million euros ($54
million), compared with a profit of 35 million a year earlier
and a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S average estimate of 60 million.
Sales declined 4 percent to 6.7 billion.
The company said the measures taken last year to turn around
its telecom unit, which has been hit by low-cost competition,
will secure savings of 400 million euros in the mobile business
in 2013, instead of the 300 million initially planned.
($1 = 0.7705 euros)
