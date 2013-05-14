PARIS May 14 Bouygues, a French construction-to-telecom conglomerate, reconfirmed its sales goal for 2013 on Tuesday as it swung to a loss in the first quarter of the year amid worsening markets.

The net loss in the period was 42 million euros ($54 million), compared with a profit of 35 million a year earlier and a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S average estimate of 60 million. Sales declined 4 percent to 6.7 billion.

The company said the measures taken last year to turn around its telecom unit, which has been hit by low-cost competition, will secure savings of 400 million euros in the mobile business in 2013, instead of the 300 million initially planned. ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)