PARIS Aug 28 Bouygues said group sales this year could be down slightly or flat compared with 2012 as the conglomerate cut its revenue goal for its struggling telecom unit.

Second-quarter net profit declined 5 percent to 230 million euros ($308 million), while sales in the period were flat at 8.5 billion, the group said. ($1 = 0.7466 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)