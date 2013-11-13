PARIS Nov 12 French conglomerate Bouygues
stuck to its full-year outlook on Wednesday after
posting stable quarterly sales, with higher orders in its
construction business offsetting declining revenue from its
telecom unit.
The group, which also operates road-building and television
broadcasting businesses, posted quarterly sales of 9.05 billion
euros ($12.13 billion), slightly below a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
average estimate of 9.06 billion.
Bouygues, which has lately sought to weather a price war in
the French mobile market by being first in the race to roll out
a new superfast 4G mobile network, said there were currently
500,000 active customers on this network.
($1 = 0.7460 euros)
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)