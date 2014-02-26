PARIS Feb 26 French construction-to-telecoms
conglomerate Bouygues posted a 5 percent rise in
full-year operating profit on Wednesday, as cost cuts offset a
slump in revenue at its phone and television units.
The group, which also operates road-building and television
broadcasting businesses, said current operating profit reached
1.34 billion euros ($1.84 billion) last year on sales of 33.3
billion, down 1 percent.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average expected operating
profit of 1.3 billion euros on sales of 33.2 billion.
Bouygues posted a full-year net loss of 757 million euros,
however, following a 1.4 billion euro writedown on its 29
percent stake in train and turbine maker Alstom.
($1 = 0.7282 euros)
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)