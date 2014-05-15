PARIS May 15 French construction-to-telecoms conglomerate Bouygues confirmed its full-year targets on Thursday as higher construction revenue helped offset a drop in sales and profit at its struggling telecom unit.

First-quarter group revenue rose 3 percent to 6.84 billion euros ($9.4 billion). The group posted a net profit thanks to exceptional items but its operating loss deepened to 96 million euros from 77 million in the same period a year ago.

According to a company-provided poll of seven analysts, median forecasts for Bouygues had given quarterly sales of 6.54 billion euros, a current operating loss of 90 million and a net loss of 63 million. ($1 = 0.7294 Euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)