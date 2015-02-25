PARIS Feb 25 French conglomerate Bouygues
posted lower 2014 operating profit on Wednesday in the
face of a stagnant domestic economy and a price war which
weighed on its telecoms unit.
The group, which also operates road building and television
broadcasting businesses, said it expected economic and
competitive conditions to stay challenging this year and that
all its businesses would prioritise a return to growth in 2016.
Current operating profit reached 888 million euros ($1.01
billion) last year, against a restated 1.319 billion in 2013,
Bouygues said in a statement.
Sales stood at 33.138 billion euros, broadly unchanged from
33.121 billion a year earlier.
This compared with company-compiled average estimates from
analysts of operating profit of 855 million euros on sales of
32.991 billion.
($1 = 0.8811 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)