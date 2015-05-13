PARIS May 13 French conglomerate Bouygues
said its current operating loss widened in the first
quarter, reflecting a price war in French telecoms, lower
construction sales due to a weak economic climate and losses at
its Colas unit's refined products business.
Bouygues also confirmed its full-year targets on Wednesday
and reiterated that in an economic and competitive environment
that would remain challenging in France in 2015, all its
businesses would aim to return to growth in 2016.
First-quarter revenue fell 2 percent to 6.731 billion euros
($7.57 billion), while the current operating loss deepened to
194 million euros from 178 million in the same period a year
ago, Bouygues said.
Bouygues also posted an operating loss of 216 million euros,
which included a 22 million euro charge related to Bouygues
Telecom, against a restated profit of 18 million a year earlier.
According to a company-provided poll of nine analysts,
median forecasts for Bouygues had given quarterly sales of 6.532
billion euros and a current operating loss of 275 million.
($1 = 0.8894 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)